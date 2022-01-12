Advertisement

Rutland church saved from demolition

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The First Baptist Church building in Rutland has been saved from possible demolition.

An anonymous buyer has agreed to purchase the church for $20,000 plus additional closing costs and fees. The church and its contents went up for auction on Saturday after the congregation could no longer afford the upkeep. Work on the building was done in the early 2000s to eliminate asbestos, but some pipes burst in 2018 and major renovations are needed including work to the roof.

One contingency of the purchase is not changing the external look of the church. The buyer is a Rutland local who has not announced yet what he plans to do with the building.

