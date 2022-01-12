Tupper Lake to benefit from downtown revitalization grant

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are planned for Tupper Lake this year.

The DRI gives $10 million to communities looking to spruce up their downtowns. The money for Tupper Lake is slated for projects that will bring 90 apartments to the former Oval Wood Dish factory. The village is getting an additional $3 million through state and federal grants for that effort. The money will also allow the community to add more businesses to Main Street as well as a bottle and canning facility.

“It’s huge for the community but it’s also huge for PR. When people read this about Tupper Lake and the Tri-Lakes and the Adirondacks, it promotes tourism and makes people want to come to Tupper Lake and it makes people think Tupper Lake is on the move -- which it is,” said Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun.

The town says it has already received the money and is just waiting to start on the projects. The first meeting with state officials to get those projects going is Friday.

