Two dogs rescued from a frigid Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local firefighters rescue two dogs who got stuck in the frigid water Tuesday afternoon.

Plattsburgh firefighters say they found two dogs in the water off Wilcox Dock around 4:30 p.m.

The dogs were struggle to stay afloat in the cold water, and owners were thinking about trying to go after them.

Fire crews worked with police to rescue the dogs.

We’re told they were both very hypothermic, but are expected to be okay.

At approximately 430 this afternoon Plattsburgh City Fire Platoon 2 received a call for 2 dogs stuck in the water just... Posted by Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

