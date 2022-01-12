Two dogs rescued from a frigid Lake Champlain
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local firefighters rescue two dogs who got stuck in the frigid water Tuesday afternoon.
Plattsburgh firefighters say they found two dogs in the water off Wilcox Dock around 4:30 p.m.
The dogs were struggle to stay afloat in the cold water, and owners were thinking about trying to go after them.
Fire crews worked with police to rescue the dogs.
We’re told they were both very hypothermic, but are expected to be okay.
