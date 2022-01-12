Vermont launches website for free rapid tests

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials Wednesday launched a new website as part of a pilot project to deliver rapid antigen tests to Vermonters.

As of 10:00 a.m., Vermonters can order the COVID tests online as part of the “Say Yes! Covid Home Test” program. The website is seeing heavy demand and is not working for everyone. Vt. Health officials did not immediately respond to calls for a comment on how they plan to fix the problem.

Orders will be limited to one per household and will take one to two weeks for delivery. Each order will contain two test kits and each kit contains two tests, for a total of four tests per order.

“While we wait for more details on President Biden’s rapid testing initiative, we are evaluating ways to simplify testing options,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “It is our hope that rapid tests will be readily available at every local pharmacy for lower prices in the near future. We need to bridge the gap between where we are today and where things will be in the months ahead. That’s why we are partnering with the team at the National Institutes of Health to ‘test drive’ the effectiveness of this online ordering and home delivery model, while also surging thousands of tests into our communities.”

Officials say the program is in addition to tests distributed to schools and the half-billion tests coming soon from the Biden administration. They caution that there are limited supplies and that the program is being rolled out in two phases, beginning with 350,000 tests. Details of when the 150,000 additional tests may be made available are still to be determined.

