Advertisement

Vt. women lt. governors honored with Statehouse photos

Vermont's former women lt. governors were honored with photo portraits Wednesday at the...
Vermont's former women lt. governors were honored with photo portraits Wednesday at the Statehouse.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders Wednesday honored former women lieutenant governors with the unveiling of new portrait photos at the Statehouse.

Consuelo Bailey, Madeline Kunin, and Barbara Snelling all served as lieutenant governor. Bailey was the first woman to preside over the House and Senate and was the first woman elected to the post in the country.

The Statehouse features dozens of portraits of male leaders. The portrait project was spearheaded by Lt. Governor Molly Gray and the Statehouse curator to make sure the women who helped shape the state are also seen.

“Part of my hope with unveiling these portraits today and adding to this exhibit is that they give the next generation, that they give women the sense that participation is possible and that government can represent all of us,” Gray said.

The photos will hang in the entrance to the lieutenant governor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
File photo
Vt. launches website for rapid tests; 350K nabbed in under 5 hours
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

File photo
Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu urges residents to ‘buckle down’ for omicron surge
File photo
Vt. Supreme Court hears arguments over Cavendish quarry
File photo
Rutland church saved from demolition