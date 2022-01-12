Vt. women lt. governors honored with Statehouse photos

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders Wednesday honored former women lieutenant governors with the unveiling of new portrait photos at the Statehouse.

Consuelo Bailey, Madeline Kunin, and Barbara Snelling all served as lieutenant governor. Bailey was the first woman to preside over the House and Senate and was the first woman elected to the post in the country.

The Statehouse features dozens of portraits of male leaders. The portrait project was spearheaded by Lt. Governor Molly Gray and the Statehouse curator to make sure the women who helped shape the state are also seen.

“Part of my hope with unveiling these portraits today and adding to this exhibit is that they give the next generation, that they give women the sense that participation is possible and that government can represent all of us,” Gray said.

The photos will hang in the entrance to the lieutenant governor’s office.

