WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID breifing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,627 new coronavirus cases for a total of 226,132. The current hospitalization is 389. There have been a total of 2,032 deaths.

