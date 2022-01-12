BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will certainly be getting over the hump of that cold, Arctic blast that we had to get through on Tuesday. Today and Thursday will be back to more typical mid-January weather - just lots of clouds around and a few snowers that won’t amount to much. And temperatures will bounce back into the upper 20s and low 30s, just about normal for this time of year.

Enjoy it while it lasts, though! Yet another Arctic Blast is set to come in Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will plummet during the day on Friday as blustery NNW winds blast in that next shot of frigid, Arctic air. Temperatures will again go sub-zero on Friday night, and the wind chills will again be dangerously low, in the 20s and 30s BELOW zero by Saturday morning! The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures will struggle to get above zero.

Saturday night will also be sub-zero with the temperatures. Then it will start to warm up again on Sunday. Temperatures will be back close to normal on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but we are also monitoring what could be a “Nor’easter” type of storm system that could bring accumulating snow to the bulk of the region. There may be a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain, also.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track all of this active weather for you, and we will let you know the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

