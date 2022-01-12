Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will certainly be getting over the hump of that cold, Arctic blast that we had to get through on Tuesday. Today and Thursday will be back to more typical mid-January weather - just lots of clouds around and a few snowers that won’t amount to much. And temperatures will bounce back into the upper 20s and low 30s, just about normal for this time of year.

Enjoy it while it lasts, though! Yet another Arctic Blast is set to come in Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will plummet during the day on Friday as blustery NNW winds blast in that next shot of frigid, Arctic air. Temperatures will again go sub-zero on Friday night, and the wind chills will again be dangerously low, in the 20s and 30s BELOW zero by Saturday morning! The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures will struggle to get above zero.

Saturday night will also be sub-zero with the temperatures. Then it will start to warm up again on Sunday. Temperatures will be back close to normal on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but we are also monitoring what could be a “Nor’easter” type of storm system that could bring accumulating snow to the bulk of the region. There may be a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain, also.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track all of this active weather for you, and we will let you know the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast