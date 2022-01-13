Brattleboro winter circus arts programs underway

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this winter to keep yourself busy, the New England Center for Circus Arts might have just the right thing, and you don’t need to be an acrobat to join in.

The Brattleboro center began offering winter programs last week.

Elissa Borden spoke with the center’s Julia Langenberg about what they are offering and she also tried out some of the equipment. Watch below.

