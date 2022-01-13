Advertisement

Brattleboro winter circus arts programs underway

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this winter to keep yourself busy, the New England Center for Circus Arts might have just the right thing, and you don’t need to be an acrobat to join in.

The Brattleboro center began offering winter programs last week.

Elissa Borden spoke with the center’s Julia Langenberg about what they are offering and she also tried out some of the equipment. Watch below.

Related Stories:

New England Center for the Circus Arts open house

Circus school receives loan through Brattleboro

Circus school opens doors at new location in Brattleboro

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
File photo
Vt. launches rapid test website; 350K nabbed in under 5 hours
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

x
Brattleboro winter circus arts programs underway
File photo
Traveler tips for canceled flights
Aerial acrobat classes in southern Vermont
Brattleboro winter circus arts programs underway
Kendra Kirkland of East Barre was diagnosed with a rare heart condition.
Health Watch: Vt. woman’s rare heart condition leads to new research