Deadline created for Stowe landlord to fix tenant’s heating

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Stowe landlord and selectboard member now have until Saturday to fix one of his tenant’s heating.

The Sliwka’s blame Willie Noyes for leaving them without heat.

There’s been much back and forth between the two, with the family accusing Noyes of poor apartment repairs and Noyes accusing the family of being uncooperative and owning pets they can’t have.

The issue showed up publicly during a Stowe Selectboard meeting earlier this week.

Now, the town health officer says Noyes has until Saturday to install a new furnace.

Noyes said he didn’t install one months ago because the family didn’t leave for the day, but they say they aren’t leaving this time either.

“We’re going to be here,” Sarah Sliwka said. “Not only because we have a large family and nowhere to go, it’s negative temperatures forecasted.”

Noyes says there is more to the story. Their lease expired in August and he wasn’t going to renew it. But he says the current COVID protections make it impossible to evict them.

If the furnace doesn’t get fixed by Saturday, Noyes will owe $200 dollars per day until it is.

