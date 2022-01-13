Advertisement

Global Climate Report highlights year of extremes

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their global temperature rank for 2021.

It found a year of extremes across the world. Greenland saw its first-ever rainfall, some of the worst wildfires ravaged the west later into the season, and a tornado outbreak devastated the midwest. NASA estimates that 688 people died this year as a result of disasters worsened by a changing climate.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NASA’s Lesley Ott about some of the findings in the report.

