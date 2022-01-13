Hoopcats blast Stony Brook

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in five years, the UVM men’s basketball team was not selected as the preseason favorite in America East. The Cats made that look like a mistake Wednesday night at Patrick Gym, demolishing Stony Brook 98-65 and setting a school record with 19 threes in the process.

Both teams got out to a hot shooting start, with Justin Mazzulla and Ryan Davis canning a couple triples to help keep the Cats in front. The Seawolves had no answer for Vermont’s depth though, as eight Catamounts connected from range at some point in the game with six of them hitting at least two from long distance.

After pushing the lead out to 14 by halftime, Vermont kept bombing away in the second half, getting the lead near 40. Finn Sullivan led the way with the hot hand in the second half: his four threes and 19 points both led UVM for the game. Five Catamounts would finish in double figures: Sullivan, Davis (17 points), Benny Shungu (13), Aaron Deloney (11), and Mazzulla (10).

With the win, Vermont moves to 2-0 in America East play, alone in first place after NJIT suffered its first conference loss to UMBC Wednesday. The Cats will head on the road to take on those Retrievers Saturday afternoon.

