Kesha Ram-Hinsdale announces run for Congress
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Senator Kesha Ram-Hinsdale has announced she is running for Congress
The Chittendon County Democrat made the announcement in a Twitter post early Thursday. According to her campaign, she will have a virtual gathering Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
She says she’s running to fight for working families, democracy, fundamental rights, and the climate.
Her announcement is the latest domino to fall after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he will retire next year. Congressman Peter Welch is running for Leahy’s seat. Ram-Hinsdale joins Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in the running for Welch’s seat.
