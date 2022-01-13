Advertisement

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. launches rapid test website; 350K nabbed in under 5 hours
File photo
Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks
Justin Ellis
Arrests made in Williamstown bank robbery
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift

Latest News

An apprenticeship pilot program that would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their...
US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program
File photo
NY redistricting plan goes back to drawing board after being rejected by lawmakers
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
MM
How to avoid weight loss scams