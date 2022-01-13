Advertisement

Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man is being held without bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Milton Police and DCF sent an allegation to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations last December that Alfonso Williams, 40, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child. He was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Williams has criminal convictions for various crimes including violent felonies.

