Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man is being held without bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Milton Police and DCF sent an allegation to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations last December that Alfonso Williams, 40, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child. He was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Williams has criminal convictions for various crimes including violent felonies.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.