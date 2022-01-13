Advertisement

Nearly 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers to return home Thursday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers are expected to return from their deployment Thursday.

The Guard says the two units were deployed to Djibouti, in eastern Africa as part of “Task Force Iron Gray” last March.

Their objective was to provide security, crisis response and partnership outreach.

According to the Guard, the task force consisted of nearly 1,000 soldiers from Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and Colorado.

The Vermont soldiers are expected to return to the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington Thursday afternoon.

