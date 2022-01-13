New Hampshire committee takes up competing vaccine bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Vaccination against COVID-19 would be either outlawed or encouraged under competing bills before a Senate committee in New Hampshire.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing on a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools or day care centers from requiring children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It also took up a bill that would require health insurance companies to offer financial incentives to vaccinated customers.

Sen. Kevin Avard said hundreds of parents asked him to sponsor the first bill. Sen. Cindy Rosenwald said she sponsored the second because she’s concerned that lengthy hospitalizations for unvaccinated patients will drive up insurance premiums.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)