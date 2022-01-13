Red Cross declares national blood shortage crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Red Cross is calling the current blood shortage a crisis.

Their inventory is the lowest they have seen in ten years and the shortage is nationwide. Officials say the shortage has been exacerbated by fewer people donating during the pandemic. To meet patient demands in Vermont, they need 80 pints of blood a day.

“Blood is perishable, there is always a need. But yes, right now it is totally a crisis. Ten percent less since the pandemic started,” said the American Red Cross’ Lisa Fitzgerald.

And to encourage you to donate, they’re offering to send you to the Super Bowl. People who donate this month, will be entered to win two free tickets to the big game in Los Angeles.

