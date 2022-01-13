Refugee group welcoming Afghans to southern Vermont

A refugee resettlement organization and a number of community groups are in the process of welcoming up to 100 Afghan refugees to southern Vermont.

About two dozen of those refugees have already arrived in Vermont through The Ethiopian Community Development Council. They are staying on the Brattleboro campus of World Learning’s School for International Training where they will stay in campus housing while they begin to get settled, including language and cross-cultural instruction, helping the newcomers find jobs, housing, and schools for the children.

More than 150 other Afghan refugees are being resettled separately in northern Vermont.

Related Stories:

How volunteers are helping dozens of Afghans settle in Vermont

35 Afghan refugees now living in Vermont with host families

State leaders work through logistics ahead of refugee arrival

Why relocated Afghans will not have refugee status

Rutland mayor says he supports Afghan refugee resettlement

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)