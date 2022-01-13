Advertisement

Refugee group welcoming Afghans to southern Vermont

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A refugee resettlement organization and a number of community groups are in the process of welcoming up to 100 Afghan refugees to southern Vermont.

About two dozen of those refugees have already arrived in Vermont through The Ethiopian Community Development Council. They are staying on the Brattleboro campus of World Learning’s School for International Training where they will stay in campus housing while they begin to get settled, including language and cross-cultural instruction, helping the newcomers find jobs, housing, and schools for the children.

More than 150 other Afghan refugees are being resettled separately in northern Vermont. 

