Reward increases for missing New Hampshire girl

By CNN
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CNN) - The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a seven-year-old New Hampshire girl is now more than $100,000.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in Manchester in late 2019. Harmony’s stepmother, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, was arrested and charged with welfare fraud last week. Prosecutors allege that she continued to collect food stamp benefits for the girl, even though she was no longer living in the home.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg says hundreds of tips have come in about the case, but the child hasn’t turned up. “You know, I have to remain hopeful. The public has to remain hopeful. And that’s what I keep going back to, to someone knows something. Until somebody tells me otherwise, or shows me something concrete, and valuable that says that she’s not, then this investigation is geared toward as if Harmony is still alive,” he said.

The reward is now at $104,000 and is mainly donations from the public.

