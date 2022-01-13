Advertisement

SkyWest pulls flights from Plattsburgh International Airport

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SkyWest announced it is leaving Plattsburgh International Airport.

The airline flies twice a day from Plattsburgh to Dulles International Airport in Washington DC.

It gave its 90-day departure notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In a statement, SkyWest says its reasons for leaving the airport stems from staffing challenges from the omicron surge.

SkyWest says it will offer its Plattsburgh ground employees various options, including transfers within the company.

The airport did say it had a good working relationship with the airline since its service started in August 2018.

Since then, 89,000 passengers have flown in and out of Plattsburgh using it.

