Survivors sexually abused as adults want chance to sue in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers who were sexually abused as adults could sue abusers in civil court under a bill that supporters are again urging the state to pass.

The Adult Survivors Act would provide a one-year litigation window for those individuals to launch lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has passed.

Supporters include some of more than 200 women who say they were sexually assaulted by former New York gynecologist Robert A. Hadden.

