UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, the University of Vermont Medical Center will be operating under what’s called an emergency staffing plan.

Leaders say more than 400 workers are currently at home with COVID-related reasons, so hospital staff is being sent to the areas of highest need.

The plan is expected to be in place for several weeks and will be reviewed weekly.

That could mean services at outpatient clinics may need to be adjusted and your appointment could be moved.

The Chief Nursing Officer says they are tired and ask you to please get vaccinated, wear a mask and get tested when necessary.

