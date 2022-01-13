Vt. lawmakers unveil slate of climate proposals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are teeing up a slew of initiatives to fight climate change.

Last year’s Global Warming Solutions Act lays out strict goals to cut greenhouse gasses, largely affecting transportation and home heating. Lawmakers are now looking to pass bills incentivizing people to buy electric cars and businesses to build charging stations.

Other legislation includes money for upgrading the electric grid and helping Vermonters make their homes more energy-efficient. Democratic leaders say they also want to pass policies that don’t negatively impact rural and lower-income families. “We want to position our state, our communities, and all Vermonters to benefit from this historic transition and to create a sustainable way of life,” said Rep. Emily Long, D-Newfane.

These initiatives were kick-started with a $250 million investment last legislative session.

