BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today is going to be a pretty typical mid-January day - lots of clouds, just a few scattered snow showers that won’t amount to much, and temperatures that will be a little above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 29 degrees).

Overnight, another Arctic cold front will come through with a few snow showers. As cold air from Canada starts coming in on increasingly strong north winds, temperatures will be dropping through the day on Friday. The blustery north winds will be bringing wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - below zero during the afternoon.

Those north winds will become very strong and gusty on Friday night, and combined with the very cold Arctic air, the wind chills will be dropping into 20s and 30s BELOW zero by Saturday morning. That is dangerously cold. It will stay bitter cold with dangerous wind chills through the day on Saturday despite lots of sunshine.

The wind will let up Saturday night. Temperatures will start to recover a bit on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Then all eyes will be on a Nor’easter storm system starting Sunday night and lasting through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like there could be moderate to heavy snowfall from this storm. There is also a chance for some mixed precipitation during that storm, mainly in our southern areas. It is too soon to tell how much snow we will get from the storm, but early indications are pointing to a widespread 6″ or more.

Keep your skin completely covered if you venture outdoors late Friday through Saturday. Keep the pets inside! And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that nor’easter for Monday, keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

