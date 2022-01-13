BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bitter cold start to the week, temperatures are on their way up again, although not for long. Expect clouds to linger tonight with a few light flurries, snow showers or even some freezing drizzle. Clouds and winds out of the southwest will also help hold temperatures in the 20s overnight. Watch out for slippery roads through Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 30s for most. Expect more clouds and a few light snow showers. A more robust burst of snow showers will likely move through Thursday into Friday with a cold front that will bring back dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

The coldest air holds off until Saturday morning. In addition to frigid air, winds will be elevated during that time in the 15 to 25 mph range. Expect highs in the teens Friday with sub-zero wind chills by Friday evening. By Saturday morning, actual temperatures will range from -10 to -20, with wind chills in the -25 to -40 range.

Because of this, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for the entire state except for Bennington and Windham County. Much like Tuesday morning, frostbite will be able to form on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. Rethink any outdoor plans Saturday and plan to keep your pets indoors. Highs on Saturday will only be in the single digits above or below zero. Expect another morning of sub-zero temperatures Sunday. Wind chills won’t be as low Sunday morning with lower wind speeds.

We are also tracking the potential for accumulating snow Monday, which could serve as a nice refresher for our snowpack. Stay with the Max Advantage Weather Team over the next few days for the latest updates as that system gets closer.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

