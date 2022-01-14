Drive-up COVID testing begins in Clinton County
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Drive-up COVID testing begins in New York’s North Country Friday.
Champlain Valley Educational Services is now offering a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the CVES Conference Center on Rugar St. in Plattsburgh.
This is for school district employees and students within Clinton County.
It’s a PCR test and will be offered weekly.
Eligible people can sign up online here.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.