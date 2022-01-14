Advertisement

Efforts underway to ease Vermont’s child care crunch

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is taking steps towards making child care more affordable, but how far will lawmakers go for it to be a reality for parents and providers?

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Aly Richards, CEO of the child care advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids, about efforts underway in Montpelier.

