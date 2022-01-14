Advertisement

Federal funding to help improve nearly 70 Vermont bridges

FILE photo.
FILE photo.((MGN Image))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New guidance is available as states prepare to receive federal money to fix thousands of bridges across the country.

The historic investment was made as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

More than $27 billion will go to states over five years to make improvements.

Vermont will receive $225 million under the new program.

That will help improve the condition of nearly 70 bridges deemed to be in poor condition and to help preserve more than 1200 bridges found to be in fair condition.

