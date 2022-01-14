Advertisement

Grand Isle, Orange, and Essex Counties to hold expungement clinic

The Grand Isle County Courthouse.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, there will be an expungement clinic for people who have been charged with crimes in Grand Isle, Orange, and Essex Counties.

The Vermont Attorney General and State’s Attorneys say you can get certain convictions and dismissed charges removed from your records.

It will be happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday by appointment.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged.

The Grand Isle State’s Attorney says he understands the impact a criminal charge has on the ability to get a job or secure housing. That’s why they say it’s important for people who qualify to get this fresh start.

Expungements will be by in-person appointment only in Grand Isle County. All other appointments will be conducted by telephone Friday.

