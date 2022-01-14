Advertisement

NH House takes up bill to create police misconduct review panel

File image
File image(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is moving forward with plans to create a statewide independent panel to receive complaints about police misconduct, though some don’t think it would be independent enough.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would create a single entity to receive complaints alleging misconduct by law enforcement officers.

The proposal would implement a key recommendation of the police reform commission Republican Gov. Chris Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Supporters said it would increase transparency while providing oversight and accountability in investigations.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire begins making secret police list public

Vt. lawmakers plan to continue police reform efforts in January

NH judge: Police discipline hearings should not be automatically closed

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks
File photo
UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse
Space heaters can pose a fire hazard.
Stowe landlord faces deadline to fix family’s heating
Alfonson Williams
Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
File photo
Settlement reached in Bethlehem landfill case
Courtesy: Vermont Land Trust
6,500-acre forest in central Vermont protected for conservation
Courtesy: Vermont Land Trust
6,500 acres of Vermont forest now protected