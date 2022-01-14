Partnership in the works to help save organic dairy producers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A partnership is in the works to help save organic dairy producers.

It’s called the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership.

The goal is to help producers hit hard by Horizon Organic’s recent decision to end their contracts.

35 brands have committed to buying more from organic dairy producers. In turn, consumers will commit to buying a quarter of their weekly dairy purchases from one of those 35 brands.

The Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership says it believes that this will increase demand for Northeast created dairy, and offer market stability to the 135 at-risk farms in the region.

Founder of the Partnership Gary Hirshberg says he thinks all solutions need to be looked at and hopes add power to the consumer.

“The number one solution is we need to increase demand. We need to say to processors to brands who sell to our supermarkets and university cafeterias and our medical center cafeterias we need to say look we are happy to support you and we are happy to buy your products but look you need to keep our farmers alive too,” said Hirshberg.

The partnership is also looking for grocers, restaurants, and cafeterias for a licensed partnership.

Those groups will be able to display the logo of the partnership where the product is sold so you can easily identify it.

