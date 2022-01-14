Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Brindle & Fritz

This week's pets with potential are a bonded pair of chinchillas.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with potential are a bonded pair of male chinchillas named Brindle & Fritz.

These two sweet boys couldn’t be more different but are two peas in a pod. These besties are looking for their fur-ever home. If you’d like to learn more about this loveable duo you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s Website for more information.

