Pets with Potential: Meet Brindle & Fritz

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with potential are a bonded pair of male chinchillas named Brindle & Fritz.

These two sweet boys couldn’t be more different but are two peas in a pod. These besties are looking for their fur-ever home. If you’d like to learn more about this loveable duo you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s Website for more information.

