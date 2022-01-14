Advertisement

Settlement reached in Bethlehem landfill case

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: NHDES)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Two environmental groups have settled a federal lawsuit with a waste management company over allegations the company’s landfill in New Hampshire leaked toxic chemicals into a nearby river.

Under the settlement reached this week, Casella Waste Systems and its subsidiary, North Country Environmental Services, have two years to remove sediment from a drainage channel between the Bethlehem Landfill into the Ammonoosuc River. The companies must also pay $50,000 into a trust for “projects designed to promote restoration, preservation, protection, and/or enhancement of water quality in the Ammonoosuc River watershed.”

Toxics Action Center and Conservation Law Foundation alleged toxic chemicals were leaking into the river - something the companies denied.

Related Stories:

NH regulators seek answers after landfill leachate spill

Casella submits revised application for Bethlehem landfill

Proposed landfill divides Dalton, New Hampshire

Lawsuit alleges Bethlehem landfill contaminated river

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks
File photo
UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse
Space heaters can pose a fire hazard.
Stowe landlord faces deadline to fix family’s heating
Alfonson Williams
Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Courtesy: Vermont Land Trust
6,500-acre forest in central Vermont protected for conservation
Courtesy: Vermont Land Trust
6,500 acres of Vermont forest now protected
File photo
Federal funding to help improve nearly 70 Vermont bridges
File photo
Partnership in the works to assist organic dairy producers