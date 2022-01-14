Settlement reached in Bethlehem landfill case

BOSTON (AP) - Two environmental groups have settled a federal lawsuit with a waste management company over allegations the company’s landfill in New Hampshire leaked toxic chemicals into a nearby river.

Under the settlement reached this week, Casella Waste Systems and its subsidiary, North Country Environmental Services, have two years to remove sediment from a drainage channel between the Bethlehem Landfill into the Ammonoosuc River. The companies must also pay $50,000 into a trust for “projects designed to promote restoration, preservation, protection, and/or enhancement of water quality in the Ammonoosuc River watershed.”

Toxics Action Center and Conservation Law Foundation alleged toxic chemicals were leaking into the river - something the companies denied.

