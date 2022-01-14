Advertisement

Snow sculptors converge in South Pomfret for major competition

Reigning national champs, the "Pour Saps," work on their snow sculpture at Suicide Six on Friday.
Reigning national champs, the "Pour Saps," work on their snow sculpture at Suicide Six on Friday.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - With truly wintery weather on the way this weekend, it’s a perfect excuse to get out and play in the snow, and artists are converging in South Pomfret for a major competition.

The Vermont Snow Sculpture Festival kicked off Friday at Suicide Six. From now through Sunday, the public is invited to bundle up and come check out these intricate snow sculpture designs. It’s all put together by Artistree Community Arts Center.

Elissa Borden spoke with organizers and sculptors for an inside look at their process.

