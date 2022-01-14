Stuck in Vermont: Huntington road foreman gets two namesake snowplows

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clinton “Yogi” Alger has been the road foreman for the Huntington Highway Department for almost 26 years.

When he is not moving snow or digging ditches for the town, Yogi is cooking burgers and planting trees at Brewster-Pierce Memorial School. He estimates that he has had about five full Christmas days off in the last 25 years. Last fall, the Vermont Agency of Transportation invited elementary school children to name their large orange snowplows through its Name a Plow Program. On November 17, Yogi got a big surprise on Vermont Plow Day at Brewster-Pierce when he saw the state’s massive plow with his name on it.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger was there on Vermont Plow Day to document the festivities.

