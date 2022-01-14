Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Huntington road foreman gets two namesake snowplows

Clinton “Yogi” Alger
Clinton “Yogi” Alger(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clinton “Yogi” Alger has been the road foreman for the Huntington Highway Department for almost 26 years.

When he is not moving snow or digging ditches for the town, Yogi is cooking burgers and planting trees at Brewster-Pierce Memorial School. He estimates that he has had about five full Christmas days off in the last 25 years. Last fall, the Vermont Agency of Transportation invited elementary school children to name their large orange snowplows through its Name a Plow Program. On November 17, Yogi got a big surprise on Vermont Plow Day at Brewster-Pierce when he saw the state’s massive plow with his name on it.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger was there on Vermont Plow Day to document the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks
File photo
UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse
Space heaters can pose a fire hazard.
Stowe landlord faces deadline to fix family’s heating
Alfonson Williams
Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

File image
NH House takes up bill to create police misconduct review panel
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
File photo
Settlement reached in Bethlehem landfill case
Courtesy: Vermont Land Trust
6,500-acre forest in central Vermont protected for conservation