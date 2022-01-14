Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend is upon us, and for a change, we are going to get a lot of sunshine this weekend. BUT . . . . hang on. There will be a whole lot of weather action over the next few days.

January is all about cold & snow, and we’ll be getting that to the extreme, especially the cold. A brutally cold, Arctic air mass has been lurking to our north, and it is going to break loose and head our way as winds really pick up out of the north. It will be getting dangerously cold later today through Saturday.

Temperatures will be relatively mild to start the day, but they will be dropping throughout the day, from north to south, as that cold air moves in on increasingly blustery north winds. Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be plummeting into the 20s BELOW zero this evening. During the night and into Saturday morning, those wind chills will be in the danger zone, anywhere from -30° to -45°.

Despite lots of sunshine, it will stay bitterly cold throughout the day on Saturday with wind chills still in the teens and 20s BELOW zero.

The wind will let up Saturday night, and we’ll catch a breather on Sunday with lots of sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will be coming back up, but will still be a good 10 degrees below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 29°).

Then all eyes will be on a “Nor’easter” snowstorm for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. Snow will move into the area Sunday night and continue through the day on Monday. There may be some mixed precipitation in our southern counties for a while. Snow showers will linger into Tuesday morning, mainly in the mountains, as the storm moves out.

We will get a “bonus” coating of some light snow on Wednesday as a fast-moving clipper system comes through.

Avoid being outdoors for too long over the next couple of days, but if you have to venture outside, stay completely covered up. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes with these dangerously cold wind chills. And as always, please keep your pets indoors through this cold snap.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of the winter storm coming our way for Monday. We will be watching the track of the storm, its intensity, and its speed, and whether or not there will be any mixed precipiation during the storm. We will be fine-tuning snowfall numbers for you, too. Stay warm and have a great weekend, despite its brutally cold start! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.