Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Enjoy tonight’s temperatures while they’re here, because by Friday evening, bitter cold air will be back. A band of wintry precipitation is moving through northern New York and the northern Champlain Valley this evening. Watch out for slippery spots through tonight.

Snow showers will be possible area-wide through tonight as an arctic cold front comes through. Snow showers will end and clouds will begin to decrease Friday morning, but temperatures will drop through the day Friday. As a result, our high temperatures will occur early in the day. By Friday afternoon, actual temperatures will be in the teens and single digits and falling. With a stiff northerly wind, wind chills will be below zero by Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, wind chills will be dangerously cold, exceeding -20 to -30 in spots. As a result, a Wind Chill Warning is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening. Temperatures and wind chills will continue to drop overnight into Saturday morning, which is when the coldest wind chills will occur. During that time, temperatures will be in the -10 to -20 range with wind chills in the -25 to -40 range. This means there is a considerable frostbite risk.

Wind chills will be cold enough by Friday evening for frostbite to form on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. By Saturday morning, that will likely drop to as little as 10 minutes in a number of communities. This is why we advise you to keep your pets indoors and stay inside if possible. If you do have to venture out, limit your time outside and cover as much skin as possible.

Temperatures will struggle to get above zero Saturday with sub-zero wind chills all day. Sunday morning will also be cold, with temperatures in the 10 below range, but winds will not be as strong, so wind chills will be much closer to actual temperatures.

By Monday, our attention shifts to an MLK Day snow storm, that is on pace to bring us several inches of accumulating snow. We will have a much better idea of totals over the next couple days, but this one is looking like a good snow-maker for most of us. Stay with the Max Advantage Weather Team for the latest updates as the storm gets closer.

Have a great evening and stay warm!

-Jess Langlois

