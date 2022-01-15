Free ice fishing day in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - If you’ve ever wanted to try out ice fishing, Saturday is your day in New Hampshire.

During free fishing day, anyone in the state can fish without a license. However, all other regulations will still be in effect.

So if you’re participating in a fishing tournament Saturday, you still will need a license.

