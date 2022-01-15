Advertisement

Free ice fishing day in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - If you’ve ever wanted to try out ice fishing, Saturday is your day in New Hampshire.

During free fishing day, anyone in the state can fish without a license. However, all other regulations will still be in effect.

So if you’re participating in a fishing tournament Saturday, you still will need a license.

Click here to see all the current regulations.

If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday,...

Posted by NH Fish and Game on Friday, January 14, 2022

