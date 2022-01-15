Free ice fishing day in New Hampshire
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - If you’ve ever wanted to try out ice fishing, Saturday is your day in New Hampshire.
During free fishing day, anyone in the state can fish without a license. However, all other regulations will still be in effect.
So if you’re participating in a fishing tournament Saturday, you still will need a license.
Click here to see all the current regulations.
