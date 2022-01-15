Learn to cross country ski for free

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount Trail Association is hosting two free skiing days this winter.

They are partnering up with the Craftsbury Outdoor Center to host the events.

They’ll provide free cross country skiing equipment, instruction, and access to trails.

After a successful year in 2021, they decided to bring it back for a second year in a row.

“Last year was great. We would see tons of people come out. Sometimes we would get up to 80 people coming, and it was a really great opportunity. The trails are all really easy to try out, and there’s some flat areas especially at the Intervale. We’re happy to partner with Saint Michael’s this year to use the field area, so it makes it really easy for people to just come out and try it,” said Courtney Dickerson, with the Catamount Trail Association.

The first event will be held at Gilbrook Nature Area on Saturday, January 29th.

The second one will be at the Intervale Center on Sunday, February 27th.

Both events will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

