Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The interstate is fully open Saturday morning after an evening crash in Colchester had it down to one lane.

Vermont State Police tell us just before 9 p.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer lost control and hit a van in the breakdown lane.

This was on I-89 just south of Exit 17 in Colchester.

The driver of the van reportedly pulled into the breakdown lane after the Plattsburgh man’s van overheated. He was calling for roadside assistance.

After about 10 minutes, we’re told a tractor-trailer lost control due to the windy conditions and crashed into the van.

Police say no one was injured in the crash, but both vehicles were badly damaged.

