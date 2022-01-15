Advertisement

Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The interstate is fully open Saturday morning after an evening crash in Colchester had it down to one lane.

Vermont State Police tell us just before 9 p.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer lost control and hit a van in the breakdown lane.

This was on I-89 just south of Exit 17 in Colchester.

The driver of the van reportedly pulled into the breakdown lane after the Plattsburgh man’s van overheated. He was calling for roadside assistance.

After about 10 minutes, we’re told a tractor-trailer lost control due to the windy conditions and crashed into the van.

Police say no one was injured in the crash, but both vehicles were badly damaged.

The Catamount Trail Association is hosting two free skiing days this winter.
Learn to cross country ski for free
If you’ve ever wanted to try out ice fishing, Saturday is your day in New Hampshire.
Free ice fishing day in New Hampshire
