Watch out for frostbite this bitterly cold weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of our region is waking up to negative temperatures and even lower wind chills Saturday morning.

That has health officials warning of the dangers of being outdoors in these temperatures. They recommend you staying inside if you can.

Cold weather can cause hypothermia and frostbite. Signs include: pain, redness, swelling, and eventually numbness.

Doctors say the body parts most commonly affected by frostbite are fingers, toes, cheeks, noses, and ears.

You’re advised to dress in layers, change out of wet gear as soon as possible and avoid alcohol, which causes you to lose heat faster.

