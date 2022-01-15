Advertisement

Watch out for frostbite this bitterly cold weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of our region is waking up to negative temperatures and even lower wind chills Saturday morning.

That has health officials warning of the dangers of being outdoors in these temperatures. They recommend you staying inside if you can.

Cold weather can cause hypothermia and frostbite. Signs include: pain, redness, swelling, and eventually numbness.

Doctors say the body parts most commonly affected by frostbite are fingers, toes, cheeks, noses, and ears.

You’re advised to dress in layers, change out of wet gear as soon as possible and avoid alcohol, which causes you to lose heat faster.

Avoid, spot, and treat frostbite and hypothermia. https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/documents/hypothermia-frostbite_508.pdf

Posted by Vermont Emergency Management on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Related stories:

Deep freeze: What you need to know about frostbite

Ski areas prepare for frigid MLK weekend

With frigid temperatures, experts say keep your pets inside

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
File photo
Welch calls on White House to investigate nursing agencies
File photo
UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan

Latest News

Much of our region is waking up to negative temperatures and even lower wind chills Saturday...
Watch out for frostbite this bitter cold weekend
As the omicron surge continues, performance venues across the country including here in New...
Some performance venues close as omicron spreads
What to Do
What to do this Saturday, January 15
Saturday What to Do's
Saturday What to Do's