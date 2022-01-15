What to do this Saturday, January 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, January 15.

If you’re interested in learning the basics of animal tracking, you can stop by Point au Roche State Park in Plattsburgh. After the lesson, you can try out your new skills on a short walk through the park.

All ages are welcomed to attend. The event starts at 10 a.m.

It’s Break The Ice Night at Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School.

From 5-8 p.m., you can join Petra Cliffs’ guides and educators for a three-hour clinic at the gym, focused on ice climbing in New England.

This workshop will be taught by multiple guides and educators bringing you perspectives from around the Northeast and the country, as well as advice for different genders, ages, backgrounds, and experience levels.

The event will begin with short presentations on topics such as layering tips, packing a bag with essential gear, and tricks for staying warm.

It’s the third Saturday of the month, which means the American Sign Language signing social is kicking off Saturday night at the Maple Tree Place Starbucks in Williston.

The event is for anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or is learning American Sign Language. Signers of all levels are welcome.

If you’re not vaccinated, you are asked to wear a mask.

The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m.

