BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will be the story today. In spite of some sunshine, highs will only be in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills, however, may be as low as -45 degrees, especially early. Exposed skin can get frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, so make sure to dress appropriately if you must be outdoors. Also please, keep the pets indoors. It won’t be as windy tonight, but actual lows will be even colder, with teens and 20s below zero expected. Sunday will be much better, though still relatively cold, with highs in the teens.

Our attention then turns to a significant winter storm on Monday. Snow will begin late Sunday night, and continue through Monday evening. The latest models are shifting the storm a little farther inland, so some mixed precipitation and even rain aren’t out of the question for Vermont and New Hampshire. Based on that, accumulation could be 8 to 12 inches in New York (especially the St. Lawrence Valley), and 4 to 8 inches for Vermont and New Hampshire. We’ll keep you posted on air and online with the latest updates on this storm.

A few morning snow showers will linger into Tuesday, then it will be quiet and colder. A clipper is expected to bring light snow Wednesday, with perhaps and inch or so of accumulation. Yet another Arctic blast could be in the making for the end of the week. Welcome to mid-January!

