Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will be the story today. In spite of some sunshine, highs will only be in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills, however, may be as low as -45 degrees, especially early. Exposed skin can get frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, so make sure to dress appropriately if you must be outdoors. Also please, keep the pets indoors. It won’t be as windy tonight, but actual lows will be even colder, with teens and 20s below zero expected. Sunday will be much better, though still relatively cold, with highs in the teens.

Our attention then turns to a significant winter storm on Monday. Snow will begin late Sunday night, and continue through Monday evening. The latest models are shifting the storm a little farther inland, so some mixed precipitation and even rain aren’t out of the question for Vermont and New Hampshire. Based on that, accumulation could be 8 to 12 inches in New York (especially the St. Lawrence Valley), and 4 to 8 inches for Vermont and New Hampshire. We’ll keep you posted on air and online with the latest updates on this storm.

A few morning snow showers will linger into Tuesday, then it will be quiet and colder. A clipper is expected to bring light snow Wednesday, with perhaps and inch or so of accumulation. Yet another Arctic blast could be in the making for the end of the week. Welcome to mid-January!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
File photo
Welch calls on White House to investigate nursing agencies
File photo
UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Weekend Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast