Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready to bundle up! Temperatures have been falling through the afternoon and evening, and will continue to plummet as the night progresses. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through 4pm Saturday. This is because wind chills will drop into the -25 to -45 range, and frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes in some places Saturday morning.

This is why we advise you to keep your pets indoors and avoid going out if possible. If you do have to go outside, limit your time out, dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible.

Wind chills will fall into the 20s below zero by Friday evening, and approach -30 in spots by midnight. The coldest wind chills will occur overnight Friday through Saturday morning. During this time, actual temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens below zero, but a stiff northerly wind is what will really amp up the frostbite risk. Expect wind gusts in the 20 to 35 mph range through Friday night.

Temperatures Saturday will still be quite cold. Actual temperatures will struggle to get above zero in the valleys, meanwhile many locations won’t make it above zero all day. Wind chills will be in the teens to 20s below zero through Saturday night. Fortunately the wind will decrease into Sunday morning. Even though air temperatures will be similar in the -10 to -20 range, there won’t be much of a wind chill.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will moderate into the teens with a mostly sunny sky. By Monday, our attention shifts from cold to snow. A large low pressure system will bring widespread plowable snow to the area. There’s a good chance many locations will see 4″ to 8″ from this storm, with even higher totals along the eastern slopes of the Green Mountains and St. Lawrence Valley. The Northeast Kingdom will likely see slightly lower totals than the rest of the area, but still enough to shovel.

The Max Advantage Weather Team will continue to refine the forecast over the next 48 hours. Be sure to tune in and check our app and website for the latest updates. Until then, stay warm and avoid spending too much time outside.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

