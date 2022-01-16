Caring for your car in the bitter cold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - AAA Northern New England says the company responds to 15,000 to 2,000 calls on a normal winter day, and that number doubles when the temperatures drop to zero or below.

Two of the most frequent issues are batteries dying and engines stalling.

AAA says batteries loose about 60% of their starting power when its near zero degrees. So, don’t let your car sit turned off in the cold for too long. Experts say even a 15-minute drive can keep the battery charged and the engine warm.

If your batteries do die or your engine stalls, it’s important to have a stocked emergency kit on hand.

“Mittens, hats, a blanket, warm jacket, food, and potentially medication you might have to take, but then also some tools like a snow shovel, abrasive material like kitty material or sand or traction mats to help you out of a ditch if you do get stuck,” said Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England.

Moody says tires lose about one pound of tire pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. So, he suggests topping them off with air before hitting the road.

