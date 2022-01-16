Advertisement

COVID outbreak in St. Johnsbury prison

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting a significant outbreak at the St. Johnsbury prison.

Officials say 38 inmates and nine staff members at the Northeast Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID. The results from tests taken Thursday were announced Saturday. The incarcerated individuals live in the same building as the 11 prior positives, the first of whom was confirmed to have the virus in a Jan. 8 test.

Officials say no one has presented with serious symptoms or been hospitalized.

The building where the outbreak started, which houses 59 inmates, is being treated as a quarantine unit. The facility remains on full lockdown, contact tracing continues, and the health department will do follow-up testing next week.

As of Saturday, a total of 57 inmates across five Vermont facilities are infected as well as 72 employees across six facilities, six field offices, and the Vermont Correctional Academy.

