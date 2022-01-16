Elmore Store and community members partner to save Post Office

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - After members of the community raised $400,000 to save a local store, Elmore residents are now trying to save what’s inside.

Since opening its doors in Elmore in the 1800s, the store has been the hub of the community ever since.

“Either one of us makes it here every day. It’s great to check in, find out what’s going on in town, run into people that we’ve come to know,” Tom Waldman said.

“To pick up food or whatever. I always run into neighbors and friends, and new friends,” Ken Haggett said.

Waldman and Haggett are just some of the hundreds of Elmore residents who rely on the store and its services daily. But in recent weeks, Trevor Braun of the Elmore Community Trust and the store’s new owners, faced future challenges.

“We heard suddenly that as of Feb. 4, all of the Post Office boxes would be moved or removed and that the decision was final,” Braun said.

With 145 P.O. boxes here, the community is rallying to keep these boxes from closing for good.

“They could reach out to the postal service, and we have a petition that they can come in and sign,” Braun explains.

That petition garnered 123 signatures, and counting.

The U.S. Postal Service tells Channel 3 News in a statement: “The Postal Service is in the process of negotiating a contract with the new owner. If there is any change to service there, Post Office Box customers will be given advance notice.”

Braun says the Community Trust didn’t know the decision was negotiable - until Friday evening.

“At this point, they’re now willing to talk about negotiating a contract with us that may include keeping the Post Office boxes. So we definitely feel much better today than we did a week ago.”

Haggett says, “I just hope someone is listening out there and they see this outpouring of support.”

The Elmore Community Trust and the store’s owners are working with Vermont’s Congressional Delegation to seal the deal.

