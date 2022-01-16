Advertisement

Fish and Game: Leave duck boxes alone

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Courtesy: NH Fish and Game(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are asking residents to leave duck boxes alone.

Wildlife biologists soon will be heading out onto frozen marshes to collect data from hundreds of state-owned boxes set up for for wood ducks and hooded mergansers.

Officials say in past years they’ve found boxes that have been cleaned out of all egg fragment debris and had fresh shavings installed.

Such attempts to help ducks actually ends up removing important data about the birds, and officials are asking people not to tamper with the boxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash
Multiple crews in the NEK battle fire in Irasburg
Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in NEK
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
As the omicron surge continues, performance venues across the country including here in New...
Some performance venues close as omicron spreads
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

As Vermont Adaptive athlete Jordan straps in for a ski lesson, her team of instructors moves...
Vermont Adaptive names three volunteers of the year
A Waitsfield woman is trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9...
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
FILE Photo
New York’s pandemic-era eviction moratorium expires
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.