Larkins reaches 1,000 career points in rout of UMBC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It didn’t take long, but UVM women’s basketball leading scorer Josie Larkins needed just four more points to reach a career total of 1,000 entering Saturday’s game at Patrick Gym against America East foe UMBC.

Head coach Alisa Kresge joked after the 69-36 win that she thought Larkins would have hit a three to push her past the milestone.

“I thought it was kind of fitting that (Josie) got it at the foul line because now for five years we’ve been talking about her trying to get to the foul line more,” Kresge laughed. “I was hoping it was a three because that’s her specialty, but it was kind of funny that it was at the free throw line.”

The moment came with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter when Larkins drove to the basket and was fouled. She stepped up and knocked down both free throws and had the opportunity to take it all in with her family in attendance.

Larkins mentioned after the game that once she became the 23rd Catamount in program history to achieve the feat that all her nerves went away. Vermont’s star guard then proceeded to have herself a day on top of a day as she led all scorers with 21 points.

When asked if she knew if she was close to the record mark coming into the season, Larkins said she was aware but that she has a bigger focus on the overall team goals.

“Definitely something that I have had in the back of my mind,” Larkins said. “Obviously, if I were to get it, great. But I just really wanted to win more than personal achievement. Basically, I wanted this team to do what it hasn’t done in the past. So, that’s what I was focusing on more. It was more of making sure our team was winning than personal gains.”

Vermont posted its biggest win in conference play since 2010 improving to 2-2 in the America East. The Catamounts return to action on Wednesday hosting NJIT.

