Looking Ahead: Week of January 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a look at what is happening this week of January 16.

Due to staffing and COVID related issues, the Grand Isle Crossing is changing its ferry schedule.

Effective Monday, the Grand Isle Crossing will reduce the third boat running hours. The 24 -hour and second boat will continue to run as scheduled.

The third boat schedule will start at 7:30 a.m. and will run until approximately 5:35 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Weekends will continue to run as scheduled with two boat service.

Also on Monday, the Elizabethtown Community Hospital will begin accepting applications for its Paramedic Education Program.

The program launched in 2018 to address a shortage of local paramedic education opportunities and is the region’s first New York State Department of Health accredited program.

This year’s program will begin on July 22.

Applications for the 18-month program must be received by March 1.

On Tuesday, Senator Maggie Hassan will hold a virtual roundtable on lowering prescription drug costs. She’ll be joined by healthcare leaders in New Hampshire.

The meeting is set to start at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

